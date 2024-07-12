Labour can enforce minimum wage compliance, says SGF Akume

The Federal Government on Thursday, said organised labour has the duty to enforce compliance with the minimum wage payments by state governments following the inability of some states to pay.

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), stated this in Abuja at the end of a two-day pre-retirement summit organised by XEM Consulting Ltd.

Akume, who was represented by Dr Nnamdi Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, OSGF, urged organised labour not to leave the enforcement of the law to the government.

“So, as we are discussing paying pension, I will also throw it back to labour; you have the duty to enforce the compliance of these laws; it is not just the question of complaining.

“You should be able to come in; ensure the compliance of these laws by the relevant stakeholders.

“Federal Government can come up with a policy and issue circulars, but then the onus lies on those who are monitoring the implementation to ensure that lack of compliance should be sanctioned.

“Whether it is minimum wage or pension, the best law that can be made is the law you can enforce; if you make an omnibus law that you cannot enforce, that law is good as nothing,’’ he said.

According to Akume, the Federal Government has initiated a lot of reform programmes that will lift people out of poverty in the near future, but Nigerians should be patient while they materialise.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Joe Ajaero, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), regretted that the current pension scheme fell short of taking care of Nigeria’s ageing population.

“Nigerian workers before and after retirement are faced with challenging life situations; the lump sum payment should be increased by at least 50 per cent.

“Together, we can create a system that assures workers a retirement period of joy and not trepidation; the theme of this summit resonates with the present-day workforce.

“Retirement under the current pension scheme may become a death sentence for many; many questions fill the minds of workers post-retirement as regards the pension scheme.

“Inadequate pension benefits, inflation, rising costs, and financial contributions made pre-retirement difficult to match the current monetary values post-retirement,’’ he said.

Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, said that her office was working on remodelling the existing health insurance programme to accommodate retirees.

Yemi-Esan, who was represented by Dr Comfort Adeosun, a director in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, said retirees could not be abandoned in their old age.

“Presently, on your retirement day, the next thing that happens to your National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) enrollment is that it stops.

“But we are working on insurance; when she came in, she told us to start the drive; I come from a part of the system where we treat them when they are retired.

“NLC President mentioned the military having retirement camps; the military also had health care schemes for retirees; you just appear in the hospital, and all we need to see is that they are treating you.

“We need to collaborate as civil servants and public servants so that the new policies that we are trying to formulate will work; we must be ready to believe in it.’’

The head of service also said that efforts had been intensified to ensure workers owned their houses before they retired.

“We have already gotten more land and we have told ourselves that we must do more.

“If you get a house and you have health insurance at retirement, what else do you want? Like I said, the head of service wants to achieve a lot before she leaves,” she said.

According to Yemi-Esan, her office has developed a retirement plan that will help civil servants maximise their skills, especially in the agricultural value chain.

Convener of the pre-retirement summit, Dr Eugenia Ndukwe, assured that the welfare of Nigerian workers, especially retirees, would always be on the front burner.

Ndukwe said that the theme of the summit, “Challenges, Prospects, Strategies and Opportunities at Retirement in Nigeria,” was carefully chosen to prepare prospective retirees for retirement.

“This theme resonates deeply with our vision to create a hub where employees approaching retirement, stakeholders, and industry vendors can converge, share resources, and co-create innovative solutions for a fulfilling post-work life.

“We mark a significant milestone in our collective journey towards redefining retirement in Nigeria.

“The summit aims to address the pressing need for a supportive ecosystem that enables retiring Nigerians to transition smoothly, pursue their passions, and maintain financial sustainability.

“We envision a future where ageing is celebrated and prosperity is within reach for all.

“We will explore strategies for sustainable income, healthcare, and personal growth, as well as opportunities for entrepreneurship, mentorship, and community engagement,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that exceptional individuals and institutions that have made significant impact on the lives of workers and retirees in Nigeria were given awards.

Among the award categories is Best Media Personality in Print, Broadcast, and Radio in Supporting Retiree Welfare.

