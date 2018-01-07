Kwara vows to uphold freedom of worship, association

The Kwara State Government has restated its resolve to uphold the Constitution of the Nation, especially the freedom of worship and association.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, stated this in his message delivered ‎on Sunday at the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ilorin District Headquarters.

Ahmed, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Religious Matters and Christian Affairs, Reverend Cornelius Fawenu, pledged that the government would continue to be neutral and would not support any act of violence in any circumstances.

The Governor used the occasion to condemn the new ‎year attack in the state capital, Ilorin, calling on the people to be calm, embrace peace and continue to leave harmoniously in the State.

He promised that those arrested in connection with the attack would be dealt with accordingly to the law of the land.

Governor Ahmed explained that the State Government had taken necessary steps to forestall future occurrence.

The Governor called on the people to continue to pray for peace and stability in the State and the Nation.