Kogi: Governor mourns accident victims, warns against night travels

In a heartfelt condolence message, the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has commiserated with the families of the Obajana accident victims.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the accident, which occurred on Sunday night, claimed the lives of 13 bus passengers.

Two others were injured.

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Monday said 13 persons died, while 21 were injured in separate auto crashes in Kogi and Benue States.

According to the Kogi State FRSC Sector Commander, Samuel Oyedeji, the accident in the state occurred around 7:30pm on Sunday.

Oyedeji while speaking to Journalists in Lokoja, the state capital, added that the accident, involving a commercial Sharon bus and an articulated cement truck, occurred near Obajana Market on the Obajana-Lokoja Road in the Lokoja Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting to the report of the accident on Monday, Governor Ododo commiserated with the families of the victims and promised that the state government would not abandon them in their moment of grief.

Ododo, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, said he was disturbed by the accident which occurred when an articulated truck rammed into a passenger bus around the Obajana market late on Sunday night and resulted in an inferno.

He said: “I am disturbed that this accident resulted in the loss of lives and damage to property in the area.

“I sympathise with the families of those who lost their lives and the survivors, and I promise that we shall not abandon them in their moment of grief.

“Let me also commend the Federal Road Safety Commission and other agencies for their quick response, but again I want to urge Nigerians to avoid night travels and for transporters in the state to preserve passenger manifest at bus terminals to enable easy identification when there are situations like this.”