Knocks for Gov. Eno for recycling of sacked commissioners

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has come under heavy criticism for recalling five commissioners earlier sacked in January when he dissolved the State Executive Council he inherited from his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel.

The hard Knocks trailed the announcement of the reappointment of the five as project monitors, now designated as Delivery Advisors.

The governor announced their reengagement alongside another appointee in a statement issued on March 3, 2025 and signed by Prince Enobong Uwah, the Secretary to the State Government.

Eno explained that their primary role is to ensure all projects under their portfolios are delivered to specifications within approved timelines.

The move has drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders, with some criticising it as a duplication of roles and others viewing it as a subtle political move by the governor to consolidate his influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Those recycled include Prof. Augustine Umoh, former Commissioner for Health, now Delivery Advisor for the State Specialist Hospital and General Hospital in Ikono; Charles Udoh, former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, now overseeing Tourism and Ibom Icon Hotel; and Idongesit Etiebiet, former Commissioner for Education, now supervising the construction of model primary schools.

Others are Orman Esin, former Commissioner for Transportation, now overseeing transport projects; and Ini Adiakpan, former Commissioner for Women Affairs, now monitoring the Nigeria for Women Project.

Public affairs commentator, Ita Benedict, argued that Delivery Advisors should be top professionals with a track record of excellence in project execution, rather than recycled politicians.

Similarly, journalist Assam Abia criticised the appointments, stating: “This feels like appointing assistant commissioners.

“It suggests that the newly appointed commissioners are not competent enough to function without extra supervision.”

A retired civil servant said he was miffed to see Governor Eno recall the sacked commissioners as project monitors even when they had outlived their importance.

He further accused the Governor of ignoring the fresh people he should have drafted to bring new ideas just to tactically strategise for his second term.

He said this is counter productive because rather than focusing on legacy projects that would define his administration, he is playing politics with the people.

In response to the criticism, the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, defended the move, stating that the Delivery Advisors are seasoned professionals with deep institutional knowledge of their assigned projects.

Umanah said: “They will provide oversight on specific projects, ensuring that Governor Eno’s initiatives are successfully implemented.

“Their role complements the work of the commissioners and does not create any conflict of interest.”

He said the appointments reflect the governor’s commitment to project execution, and leveraging expertise to achieve tangible results for the state and its citizens.

