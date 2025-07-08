Kidnapper pleads guilty to abducting 17-year-old UI student

One David Abiodun has pleaded guilty before a Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State to kidnapping a 17-year-old student of the University of Ibadan, Divine Ayeni.
The suspect pleaded guilty on Monday to the two-count charge bordering on kidnapping instituted against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).
Consequently, Justice Nkeonye Maha adjourned the suit until September 23 for the presentation of facts and judgment.
Maha also ordered the defendant to be remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre.
Counsel to the DSS, T. A. Nurudeen, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the crime between May 19 and June 5, 2024 in Ibadan.
Nurudeen added that Abiodun committed an illegal act by abducting the victim, thereby depriving her of liberty.
According to him, the offences contravened the Provisions of Sections 24A and 30A of the Terrorism and Prohibition and Prevention Act 2022.