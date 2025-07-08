Coalition: PDP chieftain defends Atiku, blames Bode George

Chief Segun Adewale, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar should not be blamed for the party’s decline, but Chief Bode George.

Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland and a former Lagos State PDP Chairman, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

He was reacting to an accusation by George, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman, that Abubakar ruined the PDP before joining a new opposition group, African Democratic Congress.

George, on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, criticised ex-Senate President David Mark and Abubakar for backing an ADC-led opposition coalition unveiled in Abuja.

The coalition reportedly seeks to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Adewale insisted it was George and not Abubakar who weakened the PDP by allegedly undermining it during every election year, especially in Lagos.

He said: “I read with dismay the statement credited to Bode George accusing Atiku of joining a coalition after destroying the PDP.

“What’s more disgraceful than a serial Lagos PDP betrayer blaming someone else for the party’s collapse?”

He accused George of repeatedly directing PDP supporters to vote for rival parties such as ADP and Labour Party during past elections.

“It’s laughable that someone who has openly undermined PDP now blames Atiku,” Adewale said.

He alleged that George had never delivered a single polling unit to the PDP since the party’s formation in 1999.

He added: “In spite of all he gained from the party, Bode George has never produced even a councillor in his ward.

“I challenge anyone with evidence of Bode George winning his polling unit or electing a councillor since 1999.

“I’ll pay them N5 million.”

Adewale said in 2017, George told PDP supporters on Channels TV to vote for ADP during the local government election.

He further alleged that in 2019, George held a press conference urging PDP members to support ADP governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Also Read

He also claimed that in 2023, George again told PDP members to back the Labour Party in the general election.

According to him: “ Atiku Abubakar cannot be blamed for the PDP’s woes.

“Rather, he worked and invested significantly in the party.

“So, Bode George should stop insulting our sensibilities.

“Atiku has not broken any party rule or guideline.

“Atiku has always supported PDP, unlike Bode George, who often backs the ruling party while pretending to support PDP in Lagos.”

Post Views: 24