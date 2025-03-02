Kenneth Okonkwo meets Atiku after dumping Peter Obi + Photos

The spokesman of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 polls, Kenneth Okonkwo, has met the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, after dumping Peter Obi.

The Nollywood actor had promised not to join the PDP and All Progressives Congress when he dumped the Labour Party and Obi.

Okonkwo, who revealed the visit to Abubakar on his X handle, said it was “for a consultative meeting….”

He wrote: “It’s a privilege and honour to be invited by His Excellency Atiku Abubakar for a consultative meeting on how best to chart a new course for our beloved country.

“The situation in Nigeria today requires the cooperation of every well-meaning Nigerian to ensure that our country is restored to its path of greatness.”

In dumping Obi and the Labour Party, the popular Nollywood actor had said: “After the 2023 general election, Nigerians, including me, had high hopes for the Labour Party.

“I believed that Peter Obi will seize the momentum and build a solid party of integrity that will have the solid base that we need to overthrow these kakistocrats and kleptocrats.

“However, I continued in his defence believing he will still privately bring the needed solution to LP problems, (but) to no avail.

“With this declaration, I am free to embark on negotiation and consultation with every like-minded people to determine the next step in my political journey, which does not include joining APC or PDP for now but includes, and is not limited to, consolidation of the Labour Party.”

