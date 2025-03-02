Why I didn’t implement 2014 National Conference report — Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has offered reasons why he did not implement the recommendations of the National Conference that he convened in 2014.

Dr. Jonathan offered the reasons when he visited the family of the late leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Sunday in Lagos State.

The former president, who was at the residence of the Adebanjos along a former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, and former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, also spoke glowingly about the late leader of the Yoruba socio-political group.

He said convening the National Conference was made possible because of people of integrity like Adebanjo based on insinuations about perceived interest on his side.

He said he could not implement the recommendations of the National Conference before leaving office in 2015 because of the crisis orchestrated by some people within the PDP.

Jonathan said: “I didn’t know that the issue of the National Conference would even come on board.

“Without people like him and other leaders there, it wouldn’t have taken place because they thought initially I wanted to manipulate the system.

“I remember in the beginning when there were issues, some came to me, they said president, we want to know if there were some areas you were interested in.

“I say look, I can’t even advise you.

“You are more experienced than me.

“You are the leaders.

“Supreme Court justices, more than 50 percent of the members were more experienced than me.

“It was a benevolent privilege that made me do that, setting up the confab.”

Jonathan said the deaths of Adebanjo and the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, almost at the same time was a great loss to Nigeria.

He said they were men of courage and wisdom who meant well for the country, describing Adebanjo as an upright man who was committed to the growth and development of Nigeria for the benefit of all.

He said: “Our dear leader was not the leader of Afenifere alone.

“He was a leader of this country.

“He was a man with enormous wisdom, courage and willingness to do the right thing for this country.

“He believed in truth and justice.

“No nation can grow when there is no truth and when there is no justice.

“Those were the things he was known for.

“We are not surprised that he led the Afenifere credibly well.”

