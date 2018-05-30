Keep democracy fire burning, Olujimi tells Nigerians

Biodun Olujimi, the representative of Ekiti South Senatorial District, on Tuesday urged Nigerians to keep the “fire of democracy burning”, saying the polity must harness its potential and develop quickly.

Olujimi told News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that with 19 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, Nigeria had demonstrated that it would remain undivided and homogenous in spite of challenges.

Olujimi, who is the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, said: “I think we have done well.

“It has been 19 years back-to-back.

“It’s amazing.

“And the truth is we have made many mistakes, we have stumbled, but we are still strong on our feet.

“And that is what is most important about our democracy.

“We have been able to keep ourselves together in the past years.

“We thank God we are together in spite of hitches.

“We are still one, homogenous country.

“That is a good achievement.

‘’We have been able to do so many things: telecommunications has lifted us high, the parliament has come to stay, we are doing well and the laws are being strengthened.”

The lawmaker noted that enforcement of laws had not been too effective over the years, adding that relevant institutions of the law must be looked into with a view to strengthening them.

Olujimi said: “We need to strengthen our institutions, especially the security agencies.

“We need to strengthen the police more than any one because it is the police that is closer to the ordinary man.”

She said though terrorism and herdsmen killings had been a challenge, there had been relative peace in the country.

She said: “We have had relative peace but terrorism, killings by herdsmen and the various militias that have overtaken us must be properly looked into and taken care of by the government.

“We need to have peace across Nigeria.

“Our brothers and sisters in the North must experience peace of mind.

“We must stop all the killings, all the bombings, and it is then we will know we have succeeded.”

Olujimi, however, said Nigeria had not done badly in the economic sector, and advised that it was time government had a strong team of economists that would manage the country’s economy.

She said the economic team must synergise with all the financial institutions so that policies could be driven properly.

“Although we went into a recession, we thank God that we are technically out of the recession,” she said, adding that Nigerians should continue to ensure that democracy was not thwarted.

“My request is for government to please keep the fire of democracy burning.

“There has to be good opposition and the people in the opposition must not be vilified or castigated for sins unknown.

“And, whatever the problems are, we should be able to work and rectify them and be able to put this country on the right path.”

Olujimi called on Nigerians to love one another and be their brothers’ keepers.

She said: “As we celebrate, let us remain one, undivided Nigeria.

“Let us be able to look around us and ensure that terrorism, vandalism and the militia have no place in our country.”