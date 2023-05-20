Kano receives case diary of Rep Ado-Doguwa’s alleged murder case

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, on Friday received the case diary of Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, on alleged murder.

He disclosed this after receiving it from Kano State Commissioner of Police for his perusal and possible action.

Abdullahi-Lawan said: “I will like to assure the general public that within a very short possible time, we are going to study the case diary with a view to giving our legal advice on it.

“We have earlier resent the case diary to Police for further investigation, asking for more details on the allegations against the defendant to warrant the Ministry of Justice to prosecute him.

“Among the exhibits the Ministry was demanding include the picture of the corpses, witness statements, the gun recovered among many other exhibits to enable prosecution to prove the alleged offences as charged.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ado-Doguwa was arraigned before a Senior Magistrates’ Court on March 1 on a six-count charge of conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, arson, inciting public disturbance and unlawful possession of firearms.

The offence contravened sections 97, 114, 221,247 and 336 of the penal code.

Ado-Doguwa was alleged to have committed the offence on February 26, 2023 at Tudun-Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.

A Federal High Court in Kano on March 6, 2023 admitted Ado-Doguwa to N500 million bail and two reliable sureties in like sum.

The News Agency of Nigeria also recalls that a retired Kano Chief Magistrate, Muntari Dandago, filed a suit before the State High Court to grant him leave for the court to issue order of mandamus against Kano Attorney General for not prosecuting Ado-Doguwa.

—