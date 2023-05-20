Alleged $2m bribe: Provide your evidence, EFCC tells Matawalle

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has challenged the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to prove that its Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, demanded $2 million bribe from him.

The Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, threw the challenge in a statement he issued on Friday night.

Uwujaren said: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a trending interview granted to the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, by Bello Muhammed Matawalle, governor of Zamfara State, where he allegedly made wild bribery allegations against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“Matawalle’s recourse to mudslinging is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws.

“But despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the Commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.

“If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond saber-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.”

Uwujaren said some of the alleged corrupt politically exposed persons are planning to flee the country ahead of May 29 handover date at the federal and states levels, adding: “The commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice.”

