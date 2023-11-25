Kano 2023: Police caution against Saturday’s protest

The Kano State Police Command has cautioned against the planned protest by the All Progressives Congress and New Nigeria People’s party.

The Command’s Commissioner, Hussaini Gumel, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the telephone interview on Friday in Kano, Gumel said the command had embarked on aggressive patrol in and outside the metropolis to ensure maintenance of law and order.

He said that armed security personnel had been deployed to strategic locations to deal with any form of security threats in the state.

“As far as this command is concerned, we have not permitted the two major political parties to engage in any form of protest in our areas of supervision,” he said.

He urged residents to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation.

He said that the police and sister security agencies were working hand in hand to ensure adequate security to secure lives and property in the state.

Gumel also called on leaders of the two parties to abide by the peace accords they signed.

He appealed to parents to keep close watch of the movement of their wards as any one found disrupting the peace would be arrested and prosecuted.