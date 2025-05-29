Isola greets Abiodun on 65th birthday, 6th anniversary as governor 

Nigeria’s immediate past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prince Dapo Abiodun on the occasion of his 65th birthday and commemoration of his sixth year in office as Ogun State Governor.

Abiodun was born on May 29, 1960 and has served as the governor of Ogun State since May 29, 2019, marking his sixth anniversary in office this year.

In a message personally signed by him, Ambassador Isola, while congratulating the governor on his birthday, also commended him for his “remarkable leadership, unwavering dedication, and transformative vision for Ogun State”.

The statement reads: “Felicitating A Remarkable Prince And Transformative Governor

“On behalf of myself and my family, I extend heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, the Executive Governor of Ogun State, on the joyous occasion of his 65th birthday and the commemoration of his sixth year in office.

“This milestone is a testament to Governor Abiodun’s remarkable leadership, unwavering dedication, and transformative vision for Ogun State.

“Over the past six years, his administration has driven significant progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic development, positioning Ogun State as a model of excellence and innovation in Nigeria.

“His commitment to inclusive governance and sustainable growth has touched countless lives and set a high standard for public service.

“As we celebrate his 65th birthday, we also honour his enduring legacy of service, integrity, and compassion. Governor Abiodun’s leadership continues to inspire hope and foster unity, not only in Ogun State but across the nation.

“I pray that Almighty God grants His Excellency continued wisdom, good health, and strength to lead Ogun State to even greater heights.

“May his tenure remain a beacon of progress and prosperity for all.

“Congratulations, Your Excellency!”

