Fidelity Bank marks Children’s Day with launch of Read2Lead anthology, scholarship awards

In a vibrant celebration of this year’s Children’s Day, leading financial institution Fidelity Bank Plc unveiled its Read2Lead Anthology—an inspiring collection of essays written by young Nigerians as part of the bank’s flagship literacy initiative.

Held at the Fidelity Grounds in Oniru, Lagos, the event was themed: “The Fidelity Fantasyland 3.0,” and drew hundreds of students, parents, and educators.

The day was packed with fun-filled activities—from dancing competitions and face painting to arcade games and singing contests—creating lasting memories for the children in attendance.

A major highlight of the celebration was the official launch of the Read2Lead Anthology, which features superhero-themed essays written by 30 outstanding finalists from across the country.

The stories, centred on the theme: “Naija Superheroes,” showcase the imagination, intellect, and storytelling talent of Nigerian youth.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, applauded the efforts of the more than 3,000 students who participated in the maiden edition of the Read2Lead competition.

“Today is more than just the conclusion of a competition,” Onyali-Ikpe said, adding: “It is a celebration of vision, hard work, and potential.

“Through Read2Lead, we provided books, writing tools, and opportunities for creative expression to thousands of young Nigerians—helping them to read more deeply, write more clearly, and think more creatively.

“This initiative reflects our belief that education is one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives and shaping the future.”

Onyali-Ikpe described the anthology as “a powerful testament to the promise of Nigeria’s next generation.

“As you turn the pages of this collection, I invite you to see these stories not just as words, but as seeds—seeds of wisdom, leadership, character, and a brighter tomorrow.”

In further celebration of excellence, Fidelity Bank awarded scholarships worth N150,000 each to four outstanding pupils—Thiago Chukwudubem Agada, Nabeela Nia Rufai, Victory Alize Chukwuebuka, and Osinachi Olivia Onyeaghala—selected through the Fidelity Savings Loyalty Scheme (FSLS).

These awards underscore the bank’s continued commitment to supporting education and rewarding academic dedication.

With laughter, learning, and literary celebration, the Fidelity Fantasyland 3.0 event brought joy and purpose together—leaving children inspired, parents proud, and everyone reminded that investing in the minds of our youth is the surest path to a better future.

