Isese: Oyo State Government declares holiday

The Oyo State Government has declared August 20 a work-free day to mark the 2024 Isese Day.

This was contained in a circular by the Secretary to Oyo State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Governor Seyi Makinde had in 2023 declared August 20 every year as a public holiday in the state in commemoration of the Isese day.

Makinde enjoined all traditional worshippers and residents of the state to use the day to pray for peace, unity and stability of the state and the country in general.

