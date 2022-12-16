IPOB: DSS accused of detaining businessman for over one year

Operatives of the Department of State Services have been accused of holding a businessman, Emeka Richmond Ngornadi, a businessman, since April 2021 for allegedly making comments on the social media in support of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Emeka, who hails from Imo State, was arrested in Ore, Ondo State, while travelling from Lagos to Anambra State.

The DSS operatives were said to have been trailing him for two years for making a comment on the social media.

This is not the first time that operatives of the DSS would be accused of arresting and detaining people indefinitely for making comments on social media.

According to the Nigerian Constitution, Nigerians have rights to freedom of expression and right to a fair trial in a court of competent jurisdiction.

On both accounts of the laws, DSS appears to have infringed upon the fundamental rights of Ngornadi.

Paul Bem Manasseh, who shared the plight of the businessman, explained: “Emeka was travelling from Lagos State to Anambra State to deliver baby items and goods he had bought for his pregnant wife who had earlier called to inform him that her Estimated Delivery Date was close.

“The wife eventually gave birth in June, but lost the baby, allegedly due to psychological trauma over the arrest of her husband.

“They also said they went through his call logs and discovered that he discussed with somebody about bulletproof (jacket).

“But he denied the allegation and even told them to go and check the call logs of the person or go to the MTN office and verify.

“He said the person that called him was complaining about the way soldiers were killing people on a daily basis in the East and that he needed spiritual protection if he (Emeka) could assist him to get it for him and his family.

“Emeka said he was a Christian and could not do such.

“The DSS accused him of being an IPOB member for openly expressing support for Biafra agitators and condemning security agents for the killing of innocent citizens in the Eastern region of the country.

“Emeka was first detained in Lagos and tortured before he was transferred to Abuja DSS Prison, Cell 2, where I met him.

“Emeka was having ear problems, ulcer and skin diseases due to torture and neglect by the DSS officials.

“Emeka was not given any medical attention and he was threatened to be killed if anyone outside finds out or breaks the news that he’s in detention.

“When the Take It Back Movement through a lawyer, Festus Ogun, filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja demanding for the unconditional release of Emeka, the DSS accepted he’s in their custody, but transferred Emeka to Wawa Barracks, a high maximum prison in Niger State.”

Manasseh further explained another lawyer, Nnemeke Ijeofor, also sued the Nigeria Army for denying Emeka was not in their custody, but accepted working together with the DSS to enhance national security.

He stated that Justice Maha of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja Court 8, pronounced judgement to be delivered on September 29, 2022 even if the DSS did not show up.

The DSS, after their first appearance, never showed up in court again.

He added: “On that said date for judgment the court headed by Justice Maha refused to give judgment with no reasons and without even giving another date for judgment.

“The judiciary, which should be the hope of the common man, has become a slaughterhouse for the oppressed.

“We call all justice loving citizens to rise in unity against the illegal detention of Emeka Ngornadi.

“Justice Maha shouldn’t be allowed to enforce the tyranny of the executive through connivance of the judiciary by refusing to give judgement to ensure his unconditional release.”





