Some eminent Nigerians have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to convene a national dialogue on the security situation in the country to avoid Nigeria going the way of Somalia.

Somalia is yet to recover from war over ethnic differences.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Lagos on Friday on the platforms of Project Nigeria Movement, the Patriots, Pro National Conference Organisations and other Civil society groups, the eminent Nigerians said time had come to arrest the spate of terrorism and banditry across the country.

The leaders include Prof. Ben Nwabueze (SAN), Chief Emeka Anyaoku, retired Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, retired General Alani Akinrinade, Solomon Asemota, Obong Victor Attah and Prof. Kimse Okoko.

The Communique reads in full:

COMMUNIQUE OF AN EMERGENCY NATIONAL INTERVENTION MEETING ON THE HEIGHTENED INSECURITY AND POLITICAL TENSION IN NIGERIA HELD TODAY, FRIDAY, 19TH JULY 2019 IN ILUPEJU, LAGOS

Gentlemen of the Press,

Distinguished Leaders of thought,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

TIME FOR NATIONAL COHESION AGAINST MURDEROUS TERRORISM IN NIGERIA

The current heightened criminal and murderous activities of bandits and terrorists have once again pushed our dear country to the brink of anarchy. It is therefore, in response to this worrisome state of security in Nigeria that concerned eminent leaders of thought, Elder statesmen and women in an emergency consultation with the National Secretariat of Project Nigeria Movement resolved to intervene on this unfortunate situation in the country

It is to this end, that concerned Statesmen and women, National Leaders and Political Activists under the umbrella of Project Nigeria Movement, the Patriots, Pro National Conference Organisations, PRONACO and other Civil society groups being led Prof Ben Nwabueze, SAN, Chief Emeka Anyaokwu, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, General Alani Akinrinade, Solomon Asemota, Obong Victor Attah, Prof Kimse Okoko among others met today in Lagos to address the current threatening insecurity and political tension foisted by ravaging terrorism and banditry on our country; and afterward resolve as follows:

1. That, we, in unequivocal terms, condemn all the dastardly and cruel murder of innocent Nigerians across the country by invading and local bandits and terrorists operating in the country.

2. That we sympathize and commiserate with all Nigerians, who have lost their relations and loved ones to armed Kidnappings and murderous Banditry inflicted by heartless ransom taking and blood thirsty invaders and marauders within Nigeria’s highways and Forest.

3. We, strongly call on President Muhammadu Buhari, as the Chief Security Officer of the country to take visible and active measures to secure the country and to urgently put in place a serious security machinery to fish out these criminal invaders and murderers, whoever they are, and to make them pay for their ungodly acts in the interest of justice and peace

4. That the Federal Government, in neutralising the heightened political tension foisted by dangerous altercations among ethnic and religious interests in the country, should immediately set up a National Consultative and Reconciliatory Commission of Eminent Leaders and Jurists to urgently engage the country towards unraveling the truth about the current murderous banditry and terrorism in the country and to facilitate profound National understanding and reconciliation among the various nationality and religious groups in the country in preventing a total breakdown of law and order and unwanted civil strife among Nigerians

5. That Governments at all levels should immediately commence an in-depth and robust public conversation on State, Local and Community policing towards curbing and neutralizing the present state of insecurity and killings by menacing and invading armed bandits and terrorists marauding in the Forests and Highways of Nigeria

6. That it is imperative for appropriate actions be taken with great speed and urgency by all concerned to avoid the complete erosion of the legitimacy of the Nigerian State and a journey down the road to Somalia

7. That, we as concerned Leaders, pray, at this trying period, for divine fortitude for all Nigerians, who have lost their relations and loved ones to ravaging terrorist criminality in our country and shall take decisive steps to engage the Federal Government and all other Nigerian Stakeholders on the way forward in the succeeding days

Signed:

Prof Pat Utomi –

Mr Donald Duke

Dr Kunle Olajide

Prof Anthony Kila

Sir Olawale Okunniyi – Head of Secretariat.