The suspended National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress for the North West, Inuwa Abdulkadir, has said the party’s National Working Committee had no powers to suspend him.

The National Working Committee of the APC had earlier in the week upheld the suspension of Abdulkadir by his Ward and State Executives in Sokoto State.

But responding to the suspension on Thursday in a statement, Abdulkadir faulted the action, stating that he was already in court over the disciplinary actions of his Magajin Gari “A” Ward as well as the Sokoto State Executive Committee.

He said he had a conversation with Otunba Niyi Adebayo, the Deputy National Chairman of the party, drawing his attention to his inability to appear before the Disciplinary Committee headed by the former Ekiti State Governor on July 4, 2019 because the suit he filled against his suspension was coming up in court that day.

Abdulkadir said in the statement: “My attention was drawn to a public statement issued by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu Acting National Publicity Secretary of my party the All Progressives Congress conveying a purported decision of the National Working Committee upholding a disciplinary actions of Magajin Gari “A” Ward, Sokoto and the party’s Sokoto State Executive Committee against me knowing fully that the basis of the purported decision has been the subject matter of an action filled in suit SS/33/2019 pending at the Sokoto State High Court in which the party, National Chairman, Sokoto State Chairman endorsed as defendants and had entered appearances.

“It will be recalled that just last week I made public my response to a telephone conversation in the evening of Wednesday 3rd July,2019 and an invitation letter I subsequently received on Thursday 10th July, 2019 with and from Otunba Niyi Adebayo the Deputy National Chairman of our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC) drawing his attention to my inability to appear before his committee on Thursday 4th July,2019 because at that time i was in Sokoto and on the said appointed date the suit which I filled before the Sokoto State High Court in respect of the said petition/disciplinary action under reference was coming up and did counsel that the matter is subjudice therefore the proper thing to do is to keep the matter in abeyance, this I assumed will be respected by the purported meeting of the NWC or even under whatever guise.

“In view of the same reason I gave earlier last week, I’m still constrained to comment on the propriety of the purported meeting of the NWC and decision therefrom. But as a professional and responsible Nigerian citizen who’s a stickler for rule of law not rhetoric I will keep my patience for justice to prevail notwithstanding that the wheel of justice grinds slowly but certainly surely.

“I would like to assure our members nationwide and other well wishers who knew of my leadership credentials and repose confidence in me and elected me twice as the National Vice Chairman (North West) of the party that I will not be deterred in upholding the tenets of justice and fairness for public good either as a party executive or elsewhere.”