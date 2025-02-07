Immigration to unveil contactless passport application system for Nigerians in Europe

The Nigeria Immigration Service says it will introduce its contactless passport application system in some European countries to ease the burden of passport acquisition and renewal for Nigerians resident in those countries.

A statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, quoted the NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap, as saying that the contactless passport application system will be introduced in Europe on February 7 (today).

According to Nandap, Nigerians in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland would be the first beneficiaries in Europe.

It would be recalled that the service rolled out the contactless passport application system in Canada on November 5, 2024.

Nandap said the rollout in Europe was the second phase of the rollout of the service for Nigerians in the diaspora.

“For emphasis, the contactless passport application, which is currently available on Google Play Store (NIS mobile), is designed to allow Nigerians to renew their passports without visiting any passport centre for biometric enrolment,” she said.

The NIS boss reiterated the commitment of the service to innovative and efficient service delivery to Nigerians all over the world. (NAN)

