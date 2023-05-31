I’m First Daughter, Federal Republic of Nigeria — Tinubu’s daughter

Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the first daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has rechristened herself on social media.

Tinubu-Ojo, who is also the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, did the rechristening after the inauguration of her father.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Tinubu was inaugurated on May 29, 2023.

After the inauguration, Tinubu-Ojo edited her Twitter bio to read: “This is the Official Handle of The Iyaloja General of Nigeria || The First Daughter of the FRN.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Tinubu-Ojo became the Iyaloja General after the demise of her grandmother and mother of the President, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji.