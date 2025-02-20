IG decorates three newly promoted AIGs, 16 CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on Thursday at the Goodluck Jonathan International Peacekeeping Centre, Force Headquarters, Abuja, decorated 19 Senior Police Officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from families, friends, and well-wishers.

The decoration ceremony saw the elevation of three Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The newly decorated AIGs include AIG Garba Ahmed, AIG Nemi Edwin Osigoboka Iwo, and AIG Salman Garba Dogo.

In addition, 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police.

Also Read:

The decorated CPs include Cyriacus Enechukwu, Gombit Bangs, Rosemary Akpan, Ayodele Adeyemi, among others.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Prince Ma Sani-Omolori; former Clerk to the National Assembly (The Ciroma of Ebira Land), Nebeolisa Anako; former Permanent Secretary of the Police Service Commission, DIG Valentine Ntomchukwu(rtd.), as well as members of the Force Management Team, serving and retired senior police officers, and families of the promotees.

The Inspector-General of Police applauded the newly promoted officers and charged them to diligently discharge the responsibilities of their new ranks. He urged them to leverage their extensive knowledge of policing in safeguarding the country, in strict adherence to the rule of law, as the Nigeria Police Force continues to emplace strategies toward a more secure nation and national development.

Post Views: 4