Lagos police debunk video alleging kidnapping incident in Ago Palace

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked a viral video making the rounds on social media that three alleged kidnappers were caught in Victory Estate Ago Palace, Lagos.

Recall that the command had reacted to the viral video that the three kidnappers were caught in the estate, stating that an investigation was underway to determine the facts, locate the individuals involved, and take appropriate action.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the video was false, misleading and malicious with intent to cause fear and apprehension in the hearts of residents.

Hundeyin clarified that the incident was a misunderstanding that escalated into a violent confrontation.

He wrote, “In response to a viral video wherein some yet-to-be-identified persons around Victory Estate, Ago Okota are seen beating and humiliating three young men for being suspected kidnappers, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, today Wednesday, February 19, 2025 held a fact-finding meeting with the Chairman, Chief Security Officer, two other residents of Victory Estate and one of the men alleged in the video.

“After an extensive interview, it has been undisputedly proven that the three men in the video are not kidnappers and there was no kidnapping incident at the Estate.

“The chairman of the Estate Association told the commissioner of police that the people are not kidnappers.

“Also, the chief security officer and another Security Committee member equally told the commissioner of police that the three men are not kidnappers and that there was no kidnapping incident at the Estate as falsely spread in the social media.”

Hundeyin clarified further, “The men had indeed gone to see their friend (who was also present at the CP’s meeting) at the Estate at about 10.00 p.m. on Monday.

“An altercation between the three men and a tricycle rider degenerated into pandemonium and confusion in the Estate at that time.”

The image maker urged Lagos residents to be cautious and verify news items before sharing them to avoid spreading panic and fear in the minds of the good people of the state.

“Unverified information can cause threat to peace or lead to loss of life. People are implored not to take laws into their hands,” he warned.

The Chief Superintendent of Police encouraged the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation, and to be assured that the police was fully on ground to guarantee their safety and security always

