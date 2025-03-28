Ifon-Ilobu-Erin Conflict: Adeleke relaxes 24-hour curfew to 17

Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the immediate relaxation of the 24-hour curfew to 17 hours from 2pm to 7am.

According to a statement issued by the government on Friday, the relaxation of the curfew is to take immediate effect until further notice.

The statement, signed by the spokesperson to Adeleke, said the governor took the decision to alleviate the suffering of residents of the three towns and provide an opportunity for them to attend to their immediate needs.

While commending the cessation of hostility so far, the governor however expressed dissatisfaction with the report of another killing for which the police have made an arrest, warning: “Anybody or group of persons, found or caught masterminding any violent act will face the full consequences.”

Governor Adeleke tasked the joint security taskforce to maintain their usual 24-hour surveillance to ensure zero tolerance for any act of lawlessness.

Additionally, the governor further directed the state emergency agency to intensify the support services for the displaced people as earlier directed.

