Tinubu condoles Florence Ajimobi over daughter’s death

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Florence Ajimobi, wife of a former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, on the passing of her daughter, Abisola Kola-Daisi.

President Tinubu personally delivered his condolence message to Florence Ajimobi in a telephone conversation with her on Thursday.

In the poignant conversation with the bereaved mother, he conveyed his deep sympathy to the family during this time of profound loss, acknowledging the unexpected and heart-wrenching departure of a cherished daughter, devoted wife, and mother of three.

He also extended his prayers and support to Kola-Daisi’s husband, family, friends, and associates, remembering her as warm-hearted, industrious, and charitable.

He highlighted the enduring impact of Kola-Daisi’s contributions as a successful businesswoman and a trusted public servant in an advisory capacity, whose wise counsel in budgeting and finance was invaluable.

President Tinubu prayed for Almighty God’s grace to receive her soul and provide comfort and strength to her survivors.

