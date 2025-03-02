How to reach compromise in marriage, by Jacob Iroko

Have you ever been in an argument with your partner over something seemingly insignificant, like what you want to have for dinner? I got in from work one night, craving proper amala and ewedu, while my wife was dead set on pepper soup. We kept trying to decide, but before we knew it, the back-and-forth escalated, and we ended up feeling frustrated and unheard. We both took a step back, focusing on what was important, and decided to meet in the middle.

These conversations happen more often than we realise: From the big things to the little ones. They happen in all types of relationships.

Regardless of how healthy your relationship is, or how happy you are in your relationship, know that you and your spouse are not the same. You are bound to have different opinions on some issues. This may lead to some disagreement, but it doesn’t mean your relationship is not healthy. It means that compromise and balance are needed.

Compromise, balance, and decision-making are essential skills for a healthy relationship. It is the settlement of differences by mutual concession and not necessarily a complete agreement with your partner. It’s healthy to maintain your values, beliefs, opinions, and preferences while still meeting halfway. A healthy relationship is about giving and taking, and willingness to give more than taking.

Ways to effectively balance your relationship with compromise

• Mutual Sacrifice: Both partners must be willing to sacrifice. It can’t be one-sided, else one will feel cheated.

• Good intentions: Compromise must be done with good and beneficial intentions for both partners. It must be for the good of the relationship.

• Maintain a unique identity: Compromise should not take your identity away. You still remain your true self and still true to yourself.

• Communicate effectively: Share your thoughts, feelings, and needs openly and respectfully.

• Listen actively: Hear your partner’s perspective without interrupting or judging.

• Find common ground: Identify shared goals and interests to compromise and find mutually beneficial solutions.

• Respect each other’s autonomy: Recognise each other’s independence and decision-making capabilities.

• Share decision-making responsibilities: Distribute decision-making tasks fairly, considering each other’s strengths and expertise.

• Be flexible: Be willing to adjust your stance or plans when necessary.

• Seek solutions together: Collaborate to find solutions that work for both parties.

• Embrace compromise as a strength: View compromise as a sign of a healthy, cooperative relationship.

• Set boundaries: Establish clear boundaries and respect each other’s needs and preferences.

• Review and adjust: Regularly evaluate your communication and decision-making processes, making adjustments as needed.

Ultimately, relationships are a delicate balance of giving and taking. Disagreements are a natural part of any relationship, whether over the little things or more significant issues. These differences don’t signify a lack of health in your relationship, but rather present opportunities for growth, understanding, and compromise.

Until next Sunday.

JI.

+2348023433388, 09134993751.

Post Views: 18