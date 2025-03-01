Breaking: Afenifere youth president freed by kidnappers

The kidnapped National Youth President of Afenifere, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, has regained his freedom from his abductors.

According to a video seen by The Eagle Online on Saturday, the national youth president confirmed his own release by the kidnappers.

The Eagle Online recalls that the abductors of Ojajuni, who was travelling to Abuja when he was kidnapped alongside others, had threatened to kill him if a ransom of N100 million was not paid immediately.

He was seen in a video where he was begging for his life, with a gun pointed at his head.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, then ordered the Force Intelligence Department-Intelligence Response Team to secure the release of the youth leader immediately.

In the video in which he announced his freedom, Ojajuni said his abductors released him in Ibillo, Edo State.

He, however, did not disclose in the short clip if ransom was paid before his release.

