How interview with David Mark landed us in Abacha’s gulag – Yakubu Mohammed

A former Executive Editor of the defunct Newswatch magazine, Yakubu Mohammed, has recounted how a rare interview with Brigadier General David Mark put the magazine’s directors in trouble with General Sani Abacha.

Mohammed, one of the four founders of Newswatch magazine, recalled the experience in his recently published memoir, titled: “Beyond Expectations.”

According to him, after Abacha sacked the Ernest Shonekan-led Interim National Government (ING) on November 17, 1993, his next move was to remove the so-called “Babangida Boys” in strategic positions in the military.

He said: “That, ironically, included General Aliu Gusau, his soulmate, who accompanied him to Shonekan’s office to ask for his voluntary disengagement.

“Another one was Brigadier General David Mark, former military governor of Niger State and almost a constant feature in the Babangida adventure in government.

“Many of the retired officers were bitter about the treatment meted out to them by the new helmsman.

“But it was Mark who decided to spill the beans and expose the real motive of Abacha.”

The experienced journalist said that Abacha had initially given the impression that he sacked the ING to pave way for the installation of Chief M.K.O. Abiola as president or to conduct another presidential election.

Mohammed said that Mark granted the then editor-in-chief of Newswatch, Dan Agbese, an explosive interview in London, where he had gone to stay after his forceful disengagement from the military.

He wrote: “What Abacha did, according to Mark, was tantamount to a betrayal of hope.

“In the interview, he confirmed that indeed, there was a plan to hold a constitutional conference to prepare a new constitution.

“It was the idea of General Oladipo Diya, next in command to Abacha.”

The veteran journalist recalled that the impression that the removal of the ING was to pave the way for the swearing in of Abiola drew some pro-democracy politicians into Abacha’s cabinet.

He listed such politicians to include Abiola’s running mate in the 1993 presidential election, Babagana Kingibe; former Lagos State governor, Lateef Jakande; and former Plateau State governor, Solomon Lar.

He added: “But David Mark said it was all a ruse.

“Instead of six months as planned, Mark was convinced that Abacha was determined to stay at least five years and, thereafter, transmute into a civilian president.”

Mohammed said that a manhunt for the Newswatch editors, who had been declared wanted by the State Security Service, started after the interview was published on April 11, 1994.

He said that the SSS operatives had trailed him to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, where he had gone to keep an appointment with the then Military Governor, Colonel Paul Omeruo.

He said: “While waiting to see the governor, something strange happened.

“Some plain-clothed officials gave me a piece of paper to write my name.

“I wondered if that was the alternative to a visitor’s form.

“But it turned out that they were SSS men wanting to confirm if I was the Yakubu Mohammed already declared wanted.

“On my way out of the governor’s office, I meet Chris Okolie, the late publisher of Newbreed magazine.

“He told me that security men had picked up Dan Agbese the previous evening.”

Mohammed said that he was later arrested at the Kogi State Government House and driven to Lagos.

He said that Ray Ekpu, who was in Calabar, Cross River State for his annual leave, was arrested at the airport while trying to board a flight to Lagos and driven to Lagos by road.

He recounted that the three editors were accommodated in one cell with one single double-decker bed.

He said: “There was only one light bulb in the room, but the control switch was outside the room.

“The light was on throughout the night so that warders could check us any time they felt like doing so.

“If you could not sleep with lights on that was your own kettle of fish.”

Mohammed said that interventions by media colleagues, the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, Nigeria Guild of Editors, and elder statesmen led by Adamu Ciroma later got the listening ears of Abacha.

He said that Abacha promptly ordered their release with all charges bordering on sedition dropped.

