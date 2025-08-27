Access Holdings director, Roosevelt Ogbonna, resigns from Board

Access Holdings Plc has announced the resignation of one of its Non-Executive Directors, Roosevelt Ogbonna, from its Board after three and a half years of dedicated service.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Wednesday, the company explained that Ogbonna, who continues to serve as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, stepped down from the Board in order to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies, 2023.

The guideline stipulates a maximum of nine directors for the Board of a financial holding company.

Access Holdings said in a statement on Wednesday: “Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) today announces the resignation of one of its Non-Executive Directors. Roosevelt Ogbonna from the Board after three and a half years of dedicated service.

“Ogbonna continues to serve as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, the Company’s flagship subsidiary.

“His resignation allows the Company to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria, 2023, which stipulates a maximum of nine (9) directors for the Board of a Financial Holding Company.”

Commenting on the development, the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, said, “The Board appreciates Ogbonna for his outstanding and continued contributions to the Access Group.”

Access Holdings added that Ogbonna will continue in his role as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc.

Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna was appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc in May 2022, after serving as Deputy Managing Director from 2017 and Executive Director from 2013.

He joined Access Bank in 2002 from Guaranty Trust Bank and has built up more than two decades of experience in the banking industry.

