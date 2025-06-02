Host community calls for relocation of Giwa Barracks

The community hosting Giwa Barracks in Bale Galtimari, Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday called for the relocation of the barracks over fear of insurgents’ attack.

The community made a passionate appeal at a news conference organised by the Bale Galtimari Consultative Forum in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Dr. Zanna Boguma, the forum’s Chairman, while addressing newsmen, said the relocation was necessary in view of the danger associated with the presence of the barracks in the midst of civil communities of Galtimari, Fori, and 122 with over one million population combined.

“We acknowledge the importance of a strong military presence in the state, but installations of such strategic significance should not be located within civilian communities,” the chairman said.

Boguma said that the barracks, which was meant to be a detention centre for insurgents, had experienced attacks by Boko Haram in 2014, three times in 2015, and in 2019 in the insurgents efforts to free detainees.

He said that the recent explosion within the barracks at its armoury, which created serious tension in the entire communities, was a serious concern by all.

The chairman also said they were informed that the House of Representatives had adopted a motion moved by Rep. Satomi Ahmad, member representing Jere Federal Constituency in Borno State, who called for the relocation of the barracks.

He said: “This appeal is not political.

“It is a call for action to protect innocent lives and to allow the military to operate in a more secure and suitable environment.

“We will continue to advocate peacefully and responsibly until necessary action is taken.”

Boguma commended the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the region and Governor Babagana Zulum’s unwavering commitment to peace and security in the state.

Post Views: 18