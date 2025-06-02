Mbah offers scholarship to 13-year-old girl rescued from ritualist

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has offered scholarship to 13-year-old Ukamaka Okonkwo, rescued from an alleged ritualist and kidnapper dungeon, Obi-Levi Obieze, at Ndiagu Umumba in Ezeagu Council Area of Enugu State.

Ngozi Enih, the Enugu State Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Sunday.

The commissioner said the scholarship would see Okonkwo through her education from her present class to the university.

She added that the state government had moved her to a government facility for therapy and rehabilitation as a way of helping her overcome the trauma she must have passed through.

Enih said: “We travelled to Ndiagu Umumba, Ezeagu Council Area today at the governor’s instance to meet with parents of Ukamaka.

“The visit is to bring her to Enugu where she will undergo the necessary therapy and be fully rehabilitated.

“You can imagine the level of trauma this young girl must have passed through.

“So, the government wants to ensure that she bounces back fully in the shortest possible time.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Children,Gender Affairs and Social Development will be responsible for providing therapies and counselling to her before reintegrating her back into the society.

“This is just a way of reassuring her and her parents that they are not alone and to equally put smiles on their faces.

“Government wants to ensure that she fulfills her glorious destiny because this is a destiny child.”

The Commissioner disclosed that the government delegation also visited Theophilus Ezih and Chinenye Ezih, parents of the deceased boy, Chimaobi Ezih, at Agba Umana in the same Ezeagu Council Area.

She said: “The essence is to commiserate with them over the unfortunate incident.

“We share their pain.”

She, however, said that the identity of the pregnant woman also found dead in the Ndiagu Umumba dungeon was yet to be identified to be able to trace her relatives.

Enih promised that the government and the relevant security were working on it, maintaining that all the culprits would be brought to book.

She said: “As you are well aware, this is a government that has zero tolerance for crime.

“Government has already demolished the property linked to these dastardly acts in line with extant laws of Enugu State.

“The police and other security agencies are working with the government to track down and bring back those still at large to face justice.

“That is the only way to appease the spirits and souls of the deceased and to get our society rid of such crimes.”

