Group rubbishes calls for Ogbadu’s resignation as NABDA DG

A civil society group, Coalition of Civil Society for Change and Good Governance, has rubbished the recent call by a group, Northern Professionals For Good Governance, for the resignation of Prof. Lucy Ogbadu as the Director-General, National Biotechnology Development Agency.

The NPGG had given Ogbadu a one-week ultimatum to resign her leadership of the agency.

Reacting, however, the CCSGG described the call as absolute nonsensical, defamatory, irrational and baseless, orchestrated by some persons just to rubbish the hard-earned name and reputation of the NABDA DG.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Comrade Guona Gamji, the Secretary-General of the CCSGG, said the statement was the handiwork of some idlers under the canopy of a Civil Society Organization.

Gamji said: “But we are compelled to react to it first; on account of the love of our dear country Nigeria and the urgency in the patriotic duty to protect and defend it against forces of darkness. And second, we wish to make the point, which is familiar to every Nigerian that we have collectively walked the tumultuous path since our independence as a nation and we cannot allow self-serving groups to rudely and pompously discourage and destroy any leader, at any level, who is determined to assist President Muhammadu Buhari propel the positive “change” Nigerians desire.

“Let’s state it abundantly clear from the outset that we are not an organization against accountability and transparency in public governance, as these are essential ingredients for the full economic recovery and regeneration of Nigeria.

“But much as we resent acts of corruption and not against a probe, concomitantly, we have a responsibility to rise in defence of Nigerians baselessly vilified and demonized by some groups.”

The group’s leader said the action of NPGG was a distraction designed to halt Ogbadu from advancing to fruition the numerous projects on her hands in genetic engineering and biotechnology breakthroughs for Nigeria.

Gamji said records of her public service at NABDA have revealed that Ogbadu’s steps in these areas have recorded far-reaching success, to the displeasure of those after tainting the image of the Buhari presidency as a failure.

He added: “That NPGG claimed it wrote to the agency for clarification but there was no response, by no means signify that the agency’s boss is guilty of the allegations and so, justification could be found in the brash, unlawful, distasteful and malicious position of calls for resignation or occupation of the agency’s office. In civilized climes, not everything whether good or bad is achieved by brute force as canvassed by NPGG.

“But based on the dictates of the Freedom of Information Act, in Nigeria, NPGG would have sued the agency, praying the court to compel them to release the requested information. And until they had verified and found Professor Ogbadu guilty, at least, within the context of their debased judgment, one could have pardoned them for making an effort.”

Gamji urged the general public to disregard the calls and support Ogbadu as she takes NABDA to greater heights.

