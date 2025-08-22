Governor reaffirms commitment to combating drug trafficking, kidnapping, others

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has restated his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies in tackling drug trafficking, cybercrime, cultism, kidnapping, and other related crimes across the state.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving a delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), led by Mr. Cheikh Toure, the Country Representative of UNODC Nigeria, during a courtesy visit to his office in Akure.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized that security and the rule of law are foundational to the state’s development agenda and remain the first pillar of his seven-point governance framework.

“In recent times, we distributed about 75 hybrid vehicles to security agencies to support their operations, especially in flashpoint areas.

“We have also extended significant support to the NDLEA to combat illicit drug cultivation and trafficking, particularly cannabis, which is prevalent in parts of our state,” he stated.

The governor also highlighted youth-centered initiatives such as the One Youth, One Skill programme, designed to train and empower young people with vocational skills and startup grants as a strategy to deter crime and promote social stability.

“Our ultimate goal is to build a resilient society where youths are positively engaged, and communities thrive in peace and dignity.

“That is why we are open to partnerships with the United Nations and other stakeholders in addressing crime collectively,” he added.

In his remarks, Mr. Cheikh Toure commended the Ondo State Government for its efforts in strengthening security, promoting economic development, and empowering the youth.

Toure noted that Nigeria ranks among the countries with the highest rates of drug addiction globally, underscoring the need for preventive measures, including school-based education, community interventions, and improved inter-agency collaboration.

He assured that UNODC would deepen its partnership with Ondo State to enhance youth resilience, support effective prosecution, and reduce the incidence of drug abuse and other crimes.

“Ondo State has shown commendable commitment, and we are here to explore how best to consolidate our efforts at the grassroots level, particularly in empowering youths and strengthening institutions to prevent crime,” Toure concluded.

