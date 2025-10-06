Governor reacts to Deputy Speaker Kalu’s claim over FAAC allocation to Abia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reacted to the claim made by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, that the state receives between N38 and N40 billion monthly as allocation from the Federation Account.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, the governor clarified that Abia’s total monthly allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), including funds for Local Governments, stands at N15.625 billion.

Kalu had on Sunday alleged that FAAC allocations to Abia had risen to between N38 billion and N40 billion per month, compared with about N4 billion received by the two previous administrations before Governor Otti.

He reportedly made the claim while addressing supporters at an Independence anniversary event in Umuahia, where he compared the present administration’s revenue with that of past governments.

Reacting to the claim, Governor Otti described the figures quoted by the Deputy Speaker as inaccurate and misleading.

According to the statement titled “Governance in Abia: Setting the Records Straight,” Otti expressed concern that such figures could be circulated without proper verification.

“Abia’s 2025 year-to-date FAAC allocation (eight months), including local governments, stands at N125 billion.

“If the figure of N38 billion monthly were correct, it would have amounted to about N304 billion within the same period,” the statement read.

The governor explained that despite exchange rate fluctuations from N460 to the dollar in 2023 to about N1,500 currently, his administration has managed state finances prudently to deliver projects and pay workers.

He further noted that the depreciation of the naira and inflation have increased the nominal value of allocations but reduced their real value due to higher project and import costs.

Governor Otti also highlighted that his administration raised the minimum wage for state workers from N30,000 to N70,000, while expanding the state workforce through the recruitment of over 5,000 teachers and additional health personnel.

“Prior to 2023, the number of civil servants in Abia stood at about 31,000. Today, the verified number exceeds 67,000, excluding newly recruited teachers,” the statement added.

Otti reiterated that his administration remains focused on transparency, fiscal discipline, and inclusive governance, urging political leaders to base public discussions on verified facts.

He emphasized that his government welcomes constructive criticism but cautioned against spreading misinformation capable of misleading the public.