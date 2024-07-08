Governor Abiodun congratulates Tinubu on re-election as ECOWAS Chairman

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his re-election as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Abiodun, in a congratulatory message to the President on Sunday, said that Tinubu’s re-election by his colleagues was an attestation to the leadership qualities of the Nigerian President.

He added that it also reflected the unwavering trust and confidence reposed in Tinubu’s leadership by ECOWAS.

According to him, President Tinubu, since his first election, has laid a solid framework for the future integration of the sub-region and promoting security.

The governor applauded the President for showing statesmanship in the way he handled military coups in three member states, noting that this averted what could have been a serious crisis in the region.

“Under Tinubu’s guidance, ECOWAS has made remarkable strides in fostering economic integration, promoting regional peace and security, and enhancing cooperation among member-states.

“His dedication to advancing the interests of the West African region has been evident throughout his first tenure, and we are confident that his reappointment will further accelerate the progress achieved thus far.

“Tinubu’s visionary leadership and strategic approach have been instrumental in addressing the challenges facing the region, including the threat to democracy, occasioned by coups in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

“His commitment to dialogue averted what could have amounted to war, which would have had dire consequences for the entire region,” he said.

Abiodun equally called on member-states to join hands with the President in advancing the objectives and values of ECOWAS.

