Sit-at-home: NSCDC deploys operatives, beefs up security in Anambra

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, said it has deployed personnel across the state to protect critical national and state assets as part of efforts to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The Anambra State Commandant of NSCDC, Maku Olatunde, stated this in Awka, on Monday while monitoring the deployment of personnel for its renewed launch operations to encourage economic and commercial activities and combat the effect of Monday’s sit-at-home.

Olatunde described it as a proactive move focusing on banks, financial institutions, parks, schools, government offices and potentially vulnerable points to maintain public trust and respond to security breaches.

“The exercise aims to boost economic activities, prevent miscreants, criminals, vagrants, vandals, hooligans, unruly individuals and economic saboteurs from attacking lawful residents of the state, particularly on Mondays.

“We emphasised the need for all personnel participating in the exercise to conduct themselves professionally and courteously in enforcing civil order while following established rules of engagement and standing operational procedures.

“This deployment is to ensure the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure in Anambra State, including banks, markets, parks, recreational centres, schools, government offices and other strategic locations.

“You must be vigilant in the discharge of your duties, be professional, courteous and responsive to the needs of the public,” Olatunde stated.

The NSCDC boss urged law-abiding residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation, stating that the command is in synergy with other security agencies and has placed security measures to evade any threat of attack by any insurgent group.

Maku equally warned those intending to destabilise the relative peace in the state to rethink as anyone caught in the act will face the consequences.

