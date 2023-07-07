Gov. Mbah, ex-Ikeja LG Chair, Balogun, others to grace Emeka Ibe’s Investiture as  President of Rotary Club

828 828

Enugu State Governor, Barr. Peter Mbah will be leading other eminent personalities, including a former Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, Lagos State, Dr. Mojeed Alabi Balogun to grace the Investiture of Rotarian Emeka Ibe as the 56th President of Rotary Club of Ikeja and induction of the Board of Directors for the new 2023/2024 Rotary Year.

Also to grace the Investiture are: the former Managing Director of First Bank Merchant Bank, Chief (Dr.) Chilo Offiah, former General Manager of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Barrister (Dr.) David Ogbodo, Dr. Jeff Nnamani and Prince Okenna Afamefuna.

The event which is scheduled to take place Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Oranmiyan Hall, Lagos Airport Hotel, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja is targeted at raising funds for humanitarian services and will have scholar, philanthropist, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Enugu State-owned State University of Medical and Applied Sciences, SUMAS, Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, as well as Monsignor (Professor) Obiora Ike as the guest Speaker.

According to a press release issued by the club’s Director of Public Image, Rotarian Segun Adebowale, the club will also be conferring honorary membership as well as bestowing Awards of recognition for commitment to humanitarian activities to Chief Kingsley Eze, Dr. Balogun, Chief (Dr.) Offiah, Major General Vic Ezugwu (retd), Barrister (Dr.) Ogbodo and Dr. Jeff Nnamani and Prince Okenna Afamefuna.

While identifying his focus areas in the new Rotary Year, the incoming President said he would concentrate on the seven areas of focus of Rotary International, including: mental health which was recently introduced by the President of Rotary International, Gordon McInally.

‘’The seven areas of focus plus one will be weaved around the Rotary themes for each month. Rotary gives succor to the needy and within this year we would use our talent, time and treasure to give a hand to the needy in the society.

“More importantly, we would key in to the primary areas of focus of our District Governor, Rotarian Ify Ejezie, which are fortifying the Rotary Foundation and telling the Rotary story in a beautiful manner” Ibe said.

‘’Again the RI President, Mr. Mclnally introduced the eighth area of focus which centres on Mental health. This topic is apt bec

ause recent research has shown that we have far many people with mental challenges that require urgent attention other than the mad people we see daily on the streets.

“We would also delve into that within the Rotary year via seminars to educate the populace on the ways of managing issues that adversely affect our mental health” he added.

Rotarian Ibe, a quintessential Chartered Accountant, Financial Consultant and Tax expert was born to the family of Papa Anthony Jideije Ibe (of blessed memory) and Mrs. Cordelia Udegbu Ibe in 1964.

He started his academic journey immediately after the civil war in 1970. He had both his primary and secondary school education in Enugu.

He obtained his West African School Certificate results from Christ High School, Abor and passed many of the subjects with distinction obtaining a ‘Grade One’ in 1980.

He studied accountancy at Federal Polytechnic Idah where obtained a HND certificate with flying colors. He did his NYSC in Cross River State in 1987. He later bagged an MBA in Business Administration from University of Calabar and later an MSc in Accountancy from Enugu State University of Technology Business School.

He has been offered an admission by the same University to commence his doctorate (PhD) program.

Rotarian Ibe has had an exciting career in both the public and private sector of the economy. He is the Managing Consultant of Valid Points Consulting, a firm that plays crucial roles for its clients in accounting system automation and e-gov.

He is also a principal consultant to African Capital Market Consultants a firm that consults for players in the Nigerian Capital Market and Cross Boarder Listing.

He is fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). Rotarian Ibe is also a member of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and Enugu State Professionals Chapel. He is a member of Knights of Saint John International (KSJI), Ikeja Golf Club and currently the Chairman of Hilltop Club 1972, Lagos, an elite Club that comprise quintessential sons of Enugu State who are captains of industry, technocrats and business tycoons in Lagos State.

He holds the title of ‘Chief Ezenwata’ and he is a member of the Igwe Cabinet in his town, Aguobu Owa in Enugu State.

Ibe is happily married to Ifeoma Joyce Emeka-Ibe and they are blessed with lovely children.