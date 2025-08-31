Gov. Alia condoles media community over passing of Achigbe, Acka

‎The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, said he received with deep shock and sadness the news of the passing of two prominent members of the media community in Benue State.

They are Comrade Damian Achigbe, a veteran journalist, and Elder Kundushima Acka, Publisher of On-Tiv International Magazine and Newspaper.

‎He described the late Comrade Achigbe as a fearless journalist, mentor, and advocate for developmental journalism, whom he said remained dedicated to the noble cause of the profession until his final days.

‎On the passing of Elder Acka, the Governor noted that he was not only a grassroots politician, leader and publisher, but was also a voice for the Tiv nation, whose contributions to community development and the media landscape will be fondly remembered. His death, the Governor stressed, is a painful loss to the people of Logo Local Government, the NUJ family, and the state at large.

‎While commiserating with their immediate families, the NUJ Benue State Council, and the wider media community, Governor Alia prayed God Almighty to grant the departed souls eternal rest and to comfort all who mourn these irreparable losses.

