Police apprehend car theft syndicate, recover vehicle

Operatives of the Police Command in Lagos State have detained four members of a syndicate for alleged car theft.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that operatives of the command Tactical Team, Isheri apprehended the suspects.

“On August 1, a report was received on a suspected case of car theft involving a 31-year-old man.

“Acting swiftly on the report, detectives deployed intelligence-driven techniques which led to the apprehension of the principal suspect in Port Harcourt.

“Further investigation led to the apprehension of three accomplices, a businessman, 41; mechanic, 45; and car dealer; 49,” the image maker said.

Hundeyin said that all three suspects were apprehended in Kano State, and the operation also resulted in the recovery of the stolen grey Toyota Hiace bus in the same location.

According to him, the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

The spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olohundare Jimoh, praised the operatives for the swift and intelligence-led approach that led to dismantling of the syndicate.

“Jimoh, while commending the operatives, assures visitors and residents that the command will continue to deploy cutting-edge policing strategies to curb vehicle theft and bring criminal elements to justice, ” he said.

