Gombe United still ‘work in progress team’ — Head Coach

Gombe United’s Head Coach, Baba Ganaru, says his team is still in their remodelling period in spite of stretching to their limits the Shooting Stars Sports Club on Sunday.

His team lost 1-2 to 3SC in a 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier League Match Day 3 fixture at Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

Ganaru, while speaking during the post-match press conference, said the Gombe United team were assembled just eight weeks earlier.

He said: “I joined the team two weeks before the commencement of the league and all players had left the team.

“It only had just three goalkeepers and on-field four players.

“We also didn’t have time to play a lot of pre-season and trial matches.”

The coach however stated his appreciation of his players’ efforts during Sunday’s game.

Ganaru added: “The team is new, and I believe the team is improving as we proceed in the league.

“We will then take every game as it comes and we are not leaving any stone unturned in our preparations against Bendel Insurance in our next match.”

Ganaru however restated the need for good and quality officiating in both home and away matches so as to take the Nigerian league to enviable heights.

Also Read:

He said: “The match officials are not helping matters when it comes to away league matches in Nigeria.

“Poor officiating is making players and fans to lose trust and believe there is no credibility in our local league.

“Because of poor officiating, especially in away matches, players always don’t give their best.

“Some of them will not want to take risks, while some exhibit panic.”