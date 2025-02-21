GOCOP condoles with Newdawnngr publisher on wife’s death

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has commiserated with its member, Mr. Olatunde Abatan, publisher of Newdawn Online, over the passing of his beloved wife, Mrs. Desola Amoke Latifat Abatan (née Adewunmi).

Mrs. Abatan died on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, after a brief illness.

A press statement by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, quoted the Guild’s leadership in a condolence message, signed by the President, Maureen Chigbo and Secretary-General, Olumide Iyanda, said the loss was not only to her immediate family, but to the online publishing community.

The condolence message said in part: “On behalf of the entire GOCOP family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this difficult time.

“The loss of a life partner is an indescribable pain, and we can only imagine the depth of your grief.”

The guild prayed for the repose of her soul and asked God to grant her family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

GOCOP further assured Abatan of members’ prayers and support during this trying period

Post Views: 11