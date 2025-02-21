ICPC arraigns Ministry of Water Resources official for money laundering

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned one Mr Oseni Adeolu Olayinka, a staff of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Abuja, on a 3-count money laundering charge.

The accused was arraigned before Honourable Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja on Thursday.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/584/2024, the Commission accused Olayinka of acquiring millions of naira by including his wife and son on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) portal of the Ministry between 2023/2024 and corruptly receiving salaries through his wife’s and son’s accounts thereby committing an offence of money laundering.

One of the counts against him reads: “That you Oseni Adeolu Olayinka (M), Executive Officer, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Abuja between January 2023 and April 2024 or thereabout within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court indirectly took possession of the sum of N2, 843, 524. 41K (Two Million, Eight Hundred and Forty-Three Thousand, Five hundred and Twenty Four Naira, Forty One Kobo) through the Stanbic IBTC Bank account number 0040450514 belonging to your wife, Mrs. Mngohol Christiana Agaku which fund you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: corruption and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (2) (d) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Olayinka however pleaded not guilty to all the charges read to him.

Subsequently, his counsel, Paul Asimiakeokha move an application for him to be granted bail on very liberal terms which was not opposed by the prosecution counsel, C.K. Igwedibia.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Egwuatu committed the defendant to a five million bond with a surety who must be a civil servant not less than grade level 12 in the federal civil service.

Additionally, the presiding judge said that the surety must provide his/her employment and promotion letters and must have a landed property in Abuja and the same must be verified.

The matter has been adjourned to the 29th of April for the commencement of trial.

Post Views: 12