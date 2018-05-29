Gambari gets new UN appointment

The United Nations has appointed Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as a member of independent eminent experts on the implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.

A statement by Kwara State University Malete, where he is the Chancellor said that Gambari’s appointment letter, dated May 11, was signed by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad AI Hussein.

The letter read in part: “I write to you on behalf of the United Nations Secretary-General in reference to General Assembly resolution 72/157 of 19 December 2017 in which the General Assembly requested the Secretary-General, António Guterres, to appoint the members of the group of independent eminent experts on the implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.

“This is in accordance with General Assembly resolution 56/266 of March 27, 2002.

“I have the pleasure to inform you that after a thorough consideration, the Secretary General decided to appoint Gambari as a member of the group of independent eminent experts on the implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.

“The other members of the group, appointed earlier, are Mrs Hanna Suchocka (Eastern European States) and Santos Roland (Latin American and Caribbean States).

“It is expected that you will effectively take up your functions on May 21, 2018.”

Commenting on the appointment, KWASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, said the university was delighted that its global diplomat Chancellor was once again being called upon by the world body to use his experience and talent to serve humanity.

He said: “KWASU is very proud of this appointment and wishes our global eminent Chancellor continued great services to humanity.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Prof. Gambari was a former Nigeria’s UN Permanent Representative and Under Secretary General to the world body.