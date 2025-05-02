Fuel spill: Police, others avert explosion in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command and other emergency responders have averted a potential fuel tanker explosion after a truck carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) overturned in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

Its spokesperson and a Superintendent of Police, SP Lawan Shiisu, made this known in a statement he on Thursday in Dutse.

He said there was no death or serious casualty recorded in the incident, which occurred at Zangon Kaya village.

Shiisu added that the accident occurred when a truck transporting 60,000 litres of PMS lost control and fell, thereby spilling its content onto the road.

He said: “Today, Thursday May, 01, 2025, at about 1300hrs, a distress call was received that there was a lone fatal motor vehicle accident involving a Howa tanker with reg. no. Kano 549 BNK.

“The tanker was reportedly loaded with 60,000 liters of premium motor spirit, coming from Lagos state and heading to Gujungu town in Taura LGA.

“On reaching Zangon Kanya village, Ringim LGA, the said driver while trying to maneuver local traffic diversion on the road to avoid hitting an oncoming trailer vehicle, lost control of his vehicle, as a result of which, the vehicle fell off the road and subsequently, the fuel started spilling on the road.”

Shiisu explained that upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen promptly mobilised and moved to the scene, adding that the Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, and other relevant agencies were equally informed.

The spokesperson, however, said the driver of the vehicle sustained injuries and was rushed to Ringim General Hospital for treatment.

According to him, the scene has been cordoned off to prevent villagers, passersby, and other miscreants from scooping the spilling PMS.

He added: “Similarly, traffic is being well managed and controlled, as road users are diverted far away from the scene to avoid any unwanted development.

“So far, no explosion or fire outbreak was recorded.”

