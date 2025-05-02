Minimum Wage: Some categories of workers excluded — Abia workers

The Organised Labour in Abia State has appealed to Governor Alex Otti to ensure the implementation of the new minimum wage of N70,000 for some categories of workers who have stayed excluded.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress made the appeal during the 2025 May-Day celebration on Thursday in Umuahia.

The state NLC Chairman, Ogbonnaya Okoro, delivered the joint address prepared by him and his TUC counterpart, Ihechi Enogwe.

Okoro listed the people affected to include environmental health officers, health workers in the ministries, and Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba.

According to him, also affected are veterinary officers in the Ministry of Agriculture and local government areas, Ministry of Social and Women Affairs, and Secondary Education Management Board.

Okoro said that the Organised Labour would not be able to guarantee industrial peace in those sectors.

He expressed deep appreciation to the governor for the successful negotiation and implementation of the new minimum wage for the state and local government workers.

The NLC chairman further thanked Otti for his outstanding work since he assumed office, especially in infrastructural development, education and agriculture.

He further called his attention to the outstanding arrears of the minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

Okoro commended the governor for rolling out the contributory pension scheme for the state workers.

He, however, urged the state government to complement the contributory pension scheme by contributing its own percentage.

He decried the arbitrary and high taxation on salaries of workers, while urging the governor’s intervention on what he described as “economic evil imposed on Abia workers”.

Responding, Otti said he had paid careful attention to all the requests, and assured that they would be painstakingly considered.

He said that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of workers in the state to appreciate them for their contributions to the economy.

He assured the workers of prompt and regular payment of their salaries, which usually comes on or before 28th of every month.

Otti said that his administration had since assumption of office in 2023 defrayed over N30 billion salary arrears owed workers by his predecessor.

He said that the government would continue to engage and interact with workers in building a new Abia State.

In an interview, Chief Chiemela Iroha, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees, Abia State chapter, expressed satisfaction with this year’s May Day celebration, but said there was still work to be done.

“The workforce of Abia has undergone some rigours, torture and neglect, but this is the first time we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” Iroha said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of this year’s May Day is: “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship.”

