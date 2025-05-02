App-based drivers threaten to dump Uber, Bolt, others

App-based drivers in Lagos have threatened to switch to new indigenous ride-hailing apps if Uber, Bolt, inDrive and others fail to meet their stated demands.

Mr Steven Iwindoye, Public Relations Officer of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria, Lagos Council, issued the warning in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Iwindoye said drivers are demanding fair compensation for services rendered, and safer working conditions for both drivers and passengers.

He added that other demands include reducing high commission rates to five percent, and recognition of drivers’ rights and welfare.

The union leader expressed dismay over alleged prioritisation of profits by Uber, Bolt, inDrive and Lagride at the expense of drivers’ rights and welfare.

“If these companies fail to comply, we will move en masse to indigenous app firms willing to meet our demands.

“Three such apps are already operational. Additionally, our community is developing its own platform to end exploitation and modern-day slavery,” he added.

Iwindoye said the recent May Day celebrations and a 24-hour operational shutdown marked a new era of resistance among app-based drivers.

He noted that the union’s national leadership had submitted a formal petition to the National Assembly to press for change.

The union’s Lagos council will also petition the Lagos State House of Assembly and other concerned authorities, Iwindoye said.

“After this, we’ll announce a picketing date to take our demands directly to these app companies.

“We won’t rest until our goals are met. All relevant authorities, including the government, will feel our impact,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 1, the union joined a global 24-hour strike targeting major platforms like Uber, Bolt and inDrive.

The protest was against low fares, high commission charges, and substandard working conditions faced by app-based transport workers. (NAN)

Post Views: 15