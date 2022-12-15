Fuel Scarcity: IPMAN threatens to shut outlets over DSS warning

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria in Ogun State has threatened to shut down all its outlets across the state over the ultimatum issued to marketers by the Department of State Services.

The position of IPMAN was made known by its Chairman in Ogun State, Femi Adelaja, in a statement on Wednesday.

The Eagle Online recalls that the DSS had last week given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and oil marketers 48 hours for queues to disappear from filling stations nationwide.

Reacting to the ultimatum, Adelaja said: “Rather than for the security operatives to go after those who are making supplies difficult for IPMAN members, they have chosen the path of dishonour by threatening to go after IPMAN members, whose businesses survives on loans and other credit facilities provided by commercial banks at a not-too-friendly interest rate.

“If any of the law enforcing agencies in Nigeria is genuinely concerned about the security of the country, they should go after the NNPCL officials and ensure that they make the product available for independent marketers at the already agreed price and desist from the unnecessary ranting ‘of a wounded lion.”

Adelaja described the DSS stance on fuel scarcity as a ploy by the government agency that has failed in its statutory responsibility to chase genuine business investor around, all in the name of securing the nation.

He therefore warned the DSS to reverse its earlier position of clamping down on IPMAN members and apologise to Nigerians on its action.

He said: “IPMAN however, warned that should the DSS fails to reverse its position and apologize to the peace loving members of the Nigerian society, whose psyche was affected by its earlier statement, we would be left with no alternative than to close all our outlets across Ogun State.”





