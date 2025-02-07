Fidelity Bank MD commends Soludo over funds management

The ongoing infrastructural development in Anambra State has received commendation from the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Dr. Nneka Onyali-Ikpe, who was amazed that the numerous projects undertaken by Governor Charles Soludo were state-funded without plunging the state into debts.

Dr. Onyali-Ikpe’s curiosity was aroused by Soludo’s avalanche of massive projects during a project tour on Wednesday in Awka.

She stated: “I am very impressed with the quality, size, and finishing of the projects being executed in this state without borrowing from financial institutions.

“I’m interested in knowing how Soludo is building all this infrastructure without borrowing money.”

Dr. Onyali-Ikpe, who was accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Protocol to Governor Soludo during the inspection of the various projects, also visited the ongoing Anambra State Government House and Lodge with Amphitheatre, Solution Fun City, a centre for funfair and celebrations, amongst others.

While expressing her surprise at the infrastructural transformation that has made Anambra State a destination for businesses, visitors, and citizens, said: “I’m blown away by the size of infrastructure that I’m seeing today.

“The contemporary architecture, the finishing, and the size of it.

“It is intimidating.

“I’m excited that we finally have something that befits our state – Anambra.

“I’m impressed and convinced that the governor has done a fantastic job via all the infrastructure he’s depositing in our state.”

