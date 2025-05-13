FG plans ‘World Orisha Congress’ to boost spiritual tourism

The Federal Government, through the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), has unveiled plans to establish the ‘World Orisha Congress’ (WOOCON) to boost the nation’s economy through spiritual tourism.

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NICO, Chief Abiodun Ajiboye, disclosed this during a news conference on Monday.

Ajiboye, who spoke in Lagos, said the congress was aimed at establishing a convergence for Orisha devotees globally.

According to him, all over the world, spiritual outreach programmes that align with ancestral convergence have proven to be a huge revenue generating venture with countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and India.

He said these countries had become great because their cultures formed the basis of their development.

He said: “This groundbreaking initiative is going to be one of the global cultural festivals that will reposition Nigeria as a major tourism destination in the world.

“By exploring new opportunities in cultural and spiritual tourism that can generate over $10 billion annually for the country in the next three years if planned well.”

Ajiboye further said that Nigeria would collaborate with Brazil to curb unethical activities of people falsely representing the Yoruba traditional religion in Brazil.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, expressed happiness over the recognition of the Yoruba Orisha tradition by the Federal Government.

The Ooni, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of WOOCON, highlighted the enduring power of names, adding that the Yoruba cultural resilience had defied centuries of being misconstrued.

According to the traditional ruler, the Yorubas appreciate everything they do, as it is linked to the essence of living.

“Orisha translates to the essence of living, and nobody can survive without the elemental forces,” he said.

According to him, Orishas are common forces of nature with conscious and propelling energy that humans cannot live without.

Oba Ogunwusi, however, decried the negative narrative and misconceptions, mainly based on people’s beliefs and virtues, that has demonised the Orisha tradition.

He said: “Our culture, our religion and tradition are all based on nature.

“All forces of nature, energy behind water, behind fire, behind structure metal, behind protection, even the herbs and leaves we take.”

Also, the Consul-General of Brazil in Nigeria, Manuel de Lacerda Santos, said the rich Afro-Brazilian culture is a connection that sets the foundations for a genuine partnership with Nigeria, based on mutual respect and cooperation.

Speaking of worship of Orisha by devotees in Brazil, Santos said they were considered ancestral spirits of natural forces, guardians of rivers, forests, storms and human spirit.

He said: “Each Orisha has distinct attributes, personalities, colours, rhythms, and dances.

“These Orishas are not only prayed to but celebrated with music, dance, and ritual.

“They are honoured in ritual ceremonies with drumming, singing, food, offerings, and traditional dress.

“Brazil embracing Orisha culture, doesn’t only celebrate religious diversity, but also affirms the beauty and power of African heritage in shaping the soul of its nation.”

Speaking, Prof. Wole Soyinka applauded the efforts of NICO to revive Orisha traditions.

Soyinka, who is a Global Patron of WOOCON, noted that Orisha was not born in Nigeria.

He said: “Orisha and Nigeria cannot occupy the same level of consciousness, appreciation, depth and heritage.

“Orisha is far older than this artificial construct called Nigeria or Ghana or Togo.

“So let’s just say: Born in Yorubaland.”

Soyinka also disclosed plans for the Heritage Voyage of Return project, an annual pilgrimage that would take off from Brazil.

The International Consultant for WOOCON, Ajoyemi Osunleye, said the event was a spiritual awakening, and cultural homecoming.

Osunleye said: “We are here to unveil a movement that will re-chart the course of our collective consciousness: the World Orisa Congress.

“It is a platform where the ancient wisdom of our ancestors will meet the curious minds of the modern world, in search of roots, truth, and divine connection.”

Also Read

According to Osunleye, nations are leveraging cultural heritage to invigorate their economies through tourism, heritage diplomacy and spiritual renewal.

He added that Nigeria should not be left behind.

He said the traditions rooted in the sacred groves of Osun, shrines in Ife, and altars of Oyo are still alive in Brazil, Cuba, Trinidad, Haiti, United States, and beyond.

He said: “The World Orisa Congress will gather them all in one global circle of connection, education, celebration, and healing.

“The world will see that Africa is not a land of darkness but a fountain of divine light, knowledge, and unmatched spiritual depth.”

Post Views: 7