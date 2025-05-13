Eight persons allegedly defile 15-year-old, three arrested

The Lagos State State Police Command has apprehended three suspects for allegedly conspiring to defile a 15-year-old girl.

The spokesperson of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this development to newsmen on Monday at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

Hundeyin, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said that the suspects and five others still at large committed the offences on April 27 at 8pm in the Yusuf Esan area of Amukoko, Lagos.

He said: “The survivor reported the case the same day at 9pm to detectives of the command.

“She said that one of the suspects invited her from Orile to Amukoko, where he and seven others forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.”

Hundeyin said that based on the report, a team of police detectives was immediately mobilised to the scene, where three of the suspects aged 16, 18 and 20 were apprehended while others escaped.

The spokesperson said that the survivor had been taken to the General Hospital, Suru-Alaba, Amukoko for examination and treatment.

According to him, the suspects are currently assisting the police with useful information towards apprehending other fleeing suspects involved.

He added that investigation into the case was in progress.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

