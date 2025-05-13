Police arrest two for kidnapping Lagos teenager

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspects for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old boy and demanding a ransom of N20 million.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to newsmen on Monday.

Hundeyin stated that the boy was abducted in the Olodi-Apapa area, and the kidnappers demanded N20 million for his release.

He said that on May 1 at 4:50pm, a report was received from the victim’s father about the suspected kidnapping.

He said: “Officers were swiftly deployed to the ransom collection point at the Total Filling Station, Wema Bridge, Apapa.

“One suspect, aged 25, was apprehended at the scene.

“Officers then traced the gang’s hideout to a hotel in Ajegunle.

“The victim was found unharmed, debriefed, and reunited with his family.

“A 41-year-old hotel manager was also arrested.”

The police spokesperson added that investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.

